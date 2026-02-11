Joint Forces and Industry Innovate at the Edge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Arlon Smith, right, Director of the USMC Project Dynamis and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Craig Clarkson, center right, Commanding Officer at Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity (MCTSSA), talk with U.S. Army counterparts as part of Project Dynamis Serial 003 at Ivy Sting IV. U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, defense industry, and Coalition leaders joined Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division as part of the U.S. Army’s Exercise Ivy Sting IV at Fort Carson, Colorado. Project Dynamis Serial 003 took place from January 26 to February 6 and focused on rapidly iterating next-generation command-and-control capabilities to accelerate the delivery of decision advantage to the warfighter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Geraldine Carey/Released)