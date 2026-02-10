(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Gator Religious Support Team conducts religious leader engagement during JMRC 2026 [Image 2 of 5]

    Task Force Gator Religious Support Team conducts religious leader engagement during JMRC 2026

    HOENFELS, GERMANY

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard Religious Support Team members Chaplain (Maj.) Chad Czischke and Religious Support Specialist Sgt. Kevin Nantz, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Task Force Gator) speak to religious leaders during a religious leader engagement training scenario. The engagement was part of a Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 9, 2026, in preparation for a deployment to Kosovo for a NATO peacekeeping mission.. (U.S. Army photo by Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 07:40
    Photo ID: 9517190
    VIRIN: 260209-Z-SR689-1002
    Resolution: 4336x2891
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: HOENFELS, DE
    This work, Task Force Gator Religious Support Team conducts religious leader engagement during JMRC 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMRC
    Religious Support Team
    Task Force Gator
    Florida National Guard
    TFG36

