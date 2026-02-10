Task Force Gator Religious Support Team conducts religious leader engagement during JMRC 2026

Florida Army National Guard Religious Support Team members Chaplain (Maj.) Chad Czischke and Religious Support Specialist Sgt. Kevin Nantz, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Task Force Gator) speak to religious leaders during a religious leader engagement training scenario. The engagement was part of a Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 9, 2026, in preparation for a deployment to Kosovo for a NATO peacekeeping mission.. (U.S. Army photo by Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 07:40
|Photo ID:
|9517189
|VIRIN:
|260209-Z-SR689-1001
|Resolution:
|6120x3676
|Size:
|5.85 MB
|Location:
|HOENFELS, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
