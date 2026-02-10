Netherlands Minister of Foreign Affairs visits South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea, and David van Weel, minister of foreign affairs of the Netherlands, pose for a group photo with Tri-Command staff in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)