    Netherlands Minister of Foreign Affairs visits South Korea

    Netherlands Minister of Foreign Affairs visits South Korea

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    United Nations Command

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea, meets with David van Weel, minister of foreign affairs of the Netherlands, in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 02:31
    Location: SEOUL, KR
    Netherlands Minister of Foreign Affairs visits South Korea
    Netherlands Minister of Foreign Affairs visits South Korea

    USFK
    United Nations Command
    INDOPACOM
    Netherlands

