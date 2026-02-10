Netherlands Minister of Foreign Affairs visits South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea, meets with David van Weel, minister of foreign affairs of the Netherlands, in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)