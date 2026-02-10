(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Reserve CPT CO Recognizes NIOC Pensacola Sailors for Training Support of Reserve Personnel

    Reserve CPT CO Recognizes NIOC Pensacola Sailors for Training Support of Reserve Personnel

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Ensign Jalan Albea 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. — Cmdr. Avondoglio, Commanding Officer of Cyber Protection Team (CPT) Pensacola, recognized select sailors from Naval Information Operations Command (NIOC) Pensacola for their outstanding support of Reserve personnel training. Their efforts ensured mission readiness and strengthened integration between active-duty and Reserve components.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 01:45
    Photo ID: 9517032
    VIRIN: 260206-N-WY141-5479
    Resolution: 3157x4000
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve CPT CO Recognizes NIOC Pensacola Sailors for Training Support of Reserve Personnel, by ENS Jalan Albea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

