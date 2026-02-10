PENSACOLA, Fla. — Cmdr. Avondoglio, Commanding Officer of Cyber Protection Team (CPT) Pensacola, recognized select sailors from Naval Information Operations Command (NIOC) Pensacola for their outstanding support of Reserve personnel training. Their efforts ensured mission readiness and strengthened integration between active-duty and Reserve components.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 01:45
|Photo ID:
|9517031
|VIRIN:
|260206-N-WY141-3526
|Resolution:
|3201x4000
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve CPT CO Recognizes NIOC Pensacola Sailors for Training Support of Reserve Personnel [Image 12 of 12], by ENS Jalan Albea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.