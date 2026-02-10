(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Magnolia Patrols Jefferson Memorial in Support of D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

    Task Force Magnolia Patrols Jefferson Memorial in Support of D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye  

    Joint Task Force DC

    Task Force Magnolia soldiers, patrol the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, Feb. 10, 2026, in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 21:29
    Photo ID: 9516842
    VIRIN: 260210-A-OK577-6617
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    DCSafe, National Guard, Magnolia, Jefferson Memorial

