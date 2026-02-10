Sgt. Austin Runnels, assigned to Task Force Magnolia, patrols the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, Feb. 10, 2026, in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 21:30
|Photo ID:
|9516826
|VIRIN:
|260210-A-OK577-1147
|Resolution:
|3804x5706
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force Magnolia Patrols Jefferson Memorial in Support of D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission [Image 7 of 7], by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.