    U.S. Allies attend Synergy Arc '26 [Image 5 of 9]

    U.S. Allies attend Synergy Arc '26

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Personnel assigned to the Pacific Integrated Air Missile Defense (IAMD) Center (PIC) hosted military officers from allied countries during the PIC’s 2026 Synergy Arc symposium held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, February 10-12, 2026. Participants in the symposium consisted of representatives from Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mongolia, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Ukraine, and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 19:15
    Photo ID: 9516620
    VIRIN: 260210-A-EM105-6826
    Resolution: 5125x3417
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Allies attend Synergy Arc '26 [Image 9 of 9], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    planning
    allies
    joint service
    meeting
    interoperability
    briefing

