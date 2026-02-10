U.S. Allies attend Synergy Arc '26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Personnel assigned to the Pacific Integrated Air Missile Defense (IAMD) Center (PIC) hosted military officers from allied countries during the PIC’s 2026 Synergy Arc symposium held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, February 10-12, 2026. Participants in the symposium consisted of representatives from Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mongolia, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Ukraine, and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)