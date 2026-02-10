SWOBOSS talks about readiness at WEST 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 10, 2026) - Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP), speaks on the Generating Readiness Across all Domains panel during WEST 2026, Feb.10. This panel articulates how the Navy and Marine Corps are evolving tactics, training, and capabilities to fight and win in an increasingly complex multi-domain environment. The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)