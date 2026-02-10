(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard engineers underway to support Operation Fall Retrieve in the Great Lakes [Image 5 of 5]

    Coast Guard engineers underway to support Operation Fall Retrieve in the Great Lakes

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Van Horn, a damage control man assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) monitors and reads the levels of a gauge for one of the engines below deck while underway on the Detroit River in Michigan, Dec. 9, 2025. Van Horn, along with several other engineers aboard the cutter, maintain and oversee all mechanical components, systems and assets while underway and in port to keep the cutter operating and fully mission capable. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 11:42
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
