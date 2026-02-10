(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard engineers underway to support Operation Fall Retrieve in the Great Lakes [Image 1 of 5]

    Coast Guard engineers underway to support Operation Fall Retrieve in the Great Lakes

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Van Horn, a Damage Controlman assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102), poses for a picture within the engineering space below deck while underway on the Detroit River in Michigan, Dec. 9, 2025. Van Horn was the only damage controlman apart of the crew while underway, making his engineering responsibilities underway more specialized with his expertise in welding and cauterizing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Damage Conrolman
    engineering
    (WTGB-102) Bristol Bay
    engineering space

