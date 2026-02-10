USACE Pittsburgh District Receives National Award for Montgomery Lock Project Delivery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Montgomery Lock New River Chamber Project Delivery Team (PDT) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers leadership pose for a group picture at Montgomery Locks and Dam in Monaca, Pennsylvania, Sept. 16, 2025. The project involves replacing the facility’s auxiliary chamber, measuring 56 feet wide by 360 feet long, with an improved lock chamber measuring 110 feet wide by 600 feet long.



The Upper Ohio Navigation Project is part of the National Economic Development (NED) plan for improving the upper Ohio River navigation system, specifically the Emsworth, Dashields and Montgomery locks and dams. Emsworth, Dashields and Montgomery, each constructed prior to 1936, are the first three locks and dams on the Ohio River downstream of the Point of Pittsburgh. The three facilities have the oldest and smallest lock chambers operating along the entire river.



Transporting commodities on the waterways is four times less expensive than by truck and 33 percent cheaper than by rail. Between 15 million and 20 million tons of cargo travel on the upper Ohio River each year, including mainly coal, but also coke, petroleum products, raw and finished steel, and aggregates. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Andrew Byrne)