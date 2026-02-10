(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE Pittsburgh District Receives National Award for Montgomery Lock Project Delivery

    USACE Pittsburgh District Receives National Award for Montgomery Lock Project Delivery

    MONACA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Andrew Byrne 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    A contractor secures bumper casing on the middle lock wall at Montgomery Locks and Dam on the Ohio River in Monaca, Pennsylvania, May 29, 2025.

    As part of preparation for Upper Ohio Navigation Project construction at the lock, the bumper casing will act as a buffer to vessels inside the lock chamber while housing and protecting inclinometers placed along the river, middle, and land walls at the facility. Before major construction begins at the lock, more than 50 inclinometers will be installed to measure the angle the walls lean towards. Inclinometers monitor structural integrity to alert staff if the lock walls move.

    The Upper Ohio Navigation Project is part of the National Economic Development (NED) plan for improving the upper Ohio River navigation system, specifically the Emsworth, Dashields and Montgomery locks and dams. Emsworth, Dashields and Montgomery, each constructed prior to 1936, are the first three locks and dams on the Ohio River downstream of the Point of Pittsburgh. The three facilities have the oldest and smallest lock chambers operating along the entire river.

    The project involves replacing the auxiliary chamber at Montgomery Locks and Dam, measuring 56 feet wide by 360 feet long, with locks measuring 110 feet wide by 600 feet long. The Pittsburgh District expects the project to support more than 15,000 jobs nationally throughout the construction period.

    Transporting commodities on the waterways is four times less expensive than by truck and 33 percent cheaper than by rail. Between 15 million and 20 million tons of cargo travel on the upper Ohio River each year, including mainly coal, but also coke, petroleum products, raw and finished steel, and aggregates. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Andrew Byrne)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 11:26
    Photo ID: 9515752
    VIRIN: 250529-A-XW512-4000
    Resolution: 4731x3154
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: MONACA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Pittsburgh District Receives National Award for Montgomery Lock Project Delivery [Image 5 of 5], by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE Pittsburgh District Receives National Award for Montgomery Lock Project Delivery
    Montgomery
    Locks and Dam
    Upper Ohio River
    Construction
    Project
    Navigation

