Experimental Test Force partners with Griffis Institute to bridge sUAS industry engagement for the warfighter

Invited attendees join a welcome brief at the Experimental Test Force on Jan. 22, 2026. In partnership with the Griffiss Institute, the Experimental Test Force and the 412th Test Wing hosted a T3 Innovation Open House event at Edwards AFB. Seven regional startup companies connected with scientists and engineers across the aerospace discipline to help facilitate the development and implementation of small, unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) technologies that benefit the warfighter at speed and scale. The partnership’s goal is to bridge gaps in industry engagement and cross-service collaboration across East Kern and Northern Los Angeles counties. (Air Force Photo by Daniel Kelley)