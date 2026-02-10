(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Experimental Test Force partners with Griffis Institute to bridge sUAS industry engagement for the warfighter [Image 1 of 3]

    Experimental Test Force partners with Griffis Institute to bridge sUAS industry engagement for the warfighter

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Daniel Kelley 

    412th Test Wing   

    Experimental Test Force leader David Freeman joins Maj. Christopher Vorgert, commander, Experimental Test Force, in showcasing invited attendees the dedicated sUAS infrastructure at Edwards North Base on Jan. 22, 2026. In partnership with the Griffiss Institute, the Experimental Test Force and the 412th Test Wing hosted a T3 Innovation Open House event at Edwards AFB. Seven regional startup companies connected with scientists and engineers across the aerospace discipline to help facilitate the development and implementation of small, unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) technologies that benefit the warfighter at speed and scale. The partnership’s goal is to bridge gaps in industry engagement and cross-service collaboration across East Kern and Northern Los Angeles counties. (Air Force Photo by Daniel Kelley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Experimental Test Force partners with Griffis Institute to bridge sUAS industry engagement for the warfighter [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SUAS
    Air Force Materiel Command
    Air Force Test Center
    412 Test Wing Public Affairs
    Edwards Air Force Base
    Griffiss Institute

