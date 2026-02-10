Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260210-N-IJ992-1072 Aviation Warfare Operator 2nd Class Gavin Lane, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 40, photographs a simulated target ship from aboard a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon during Cutlass Express 2026 (CE 26). CE 26 is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)