(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cutlass Express 2026 [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cutlass Express 2026

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andy Anderson 

    Patrol Squadron 40

    260210-N-IJ992-1062 Aviation Warfare Operator 2nd Class Gavin Lane, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 40, photographs a simulated target ship from aboard a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon during Cutlass Express 2026 (CE 26). CE 26 is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 11:23
    Photo ID: 9515764
    VIRIN: 260210-N-IJ992-1062
    Resolution: 2690x1793
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cutlass Express 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Andy Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cutlass Express 2026
    Cutlass Express 2026
    Cutlass Express 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery