M119A3 Howitzer fires at Dynamic Front 26

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, fire an M119A3 Howitzer during a live-fire exercise as part of Dynamic Front 26 at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Jan. 28, 2026. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line that enhances US and NATO's capability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
Date Taken:
|02.08.2026
Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 04:07
Photo ID:
|9515204
VIRIN:
|260209-A-DT978-1049
Resolution:
|8256x5504
Size:
|8.36 MB
Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|0
