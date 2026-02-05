(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    M119A3 Howitzer fires at Dynamic Front 26 [Image 5 of 15]

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    02.08.2026

    Photo by Kevin Payne    

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, receive a fire mission and prepare rounds an M119A3 Howitzer during a live-fire exercise as part of Dynamic Front 26 at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Feb. 09, 2026. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line that enhances US and NATO's capability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 04:07
    Photo ID: 9515198
    VIRIN: 260209-A-DT978-1016
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.74 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M119A3 Howitzer fires at Dynamic Front 26 [Image 15 of 15], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dynamic Front 26 M119A3 Howitzer fires

    skysoldiers
    DynamicFront
    SwordOfFredom
    56MDCE

