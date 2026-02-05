(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CTF 66 Successfully Launches Lightfish USV Off Partner Vessel [Image 7 of 7]

    CTF 66 Successfully Launches Lightfish USV Off Partner Vessel

    VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES

    02.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rebeckah Wall 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Shane Condon, a civilian contractor with Commander, Task Force 66 and a Seychelles Coast Guardsmen launch the Lightfish, an Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV), marking for the first time the system has been deployed from a partner surface ship during Cutlass Express 2026 (CE 26). CE 26 is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 66 Successfully Launches Lightfish USV Off Partner Vessel [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Rebeckah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lightfish Unmanned Vessel First Joint Maritime Launch

    Cutlass Express 2026

