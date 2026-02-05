USS Dewey Conducts a Port Visit in Otaru, Japan

260206-N-JJ672-1083
U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ivan Dobrev, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), right, collaborates with a local harbor pilot on the bridge while conducting a port visit to Otaru, Japan, Feb. 6, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)
|02.04.2026
|02.10.2026 03:09
|9515175
|260206-N-JJ672-1083
|4000x4979
|3.63 MB
|OTARU, HOKKAIDO, JP
|6
|0
