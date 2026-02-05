(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey Conducts a Port Visit in Otaru, Japan [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Dewey Conducts a Port Visit in Otaru, Japan

    OTARU, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    260206-N-JJ672-1030
    U.S. Navy Ensign Mary Schmidt stands watch on the bridge during a sea and anchor evolution aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting a port visit to Otaru, Japan, Feb. 6, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 03:09
    Photo ID: 9515169
    VIRIN: 260206-N-JJ672-1030
    Resolution: 2482x2846
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: OTARU, HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Conducts a Port Visit in Otaru, Japan [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey Conducts a Port Visit in Otaru, Japan
    USS Dewey Conducts a Port Visit in Otaru, Japan
    USS Dewey Conducts a Port Visit in Otaru, Japan
    USS Dewey Conducts a Port Visit in Otaru, Japan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Dewey Departs Otaru Following Port Visit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sea and anchor
    USS Dewey
    DESRON 15
    Otaru Port Visit
    7th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery