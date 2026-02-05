(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailors Aboard USS Ashland Provide Security Underway

    Sailors Aboard USS Ashland Provide Security Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2026) - U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Saleumxay Boutsamaly, assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), provides security aboard the ship while anchored along the California coast, Jan. 24, 2026. Task Force Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 02:15
    VIRIN: 260124-M-FG738-2011
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Sailors Aboard USS Ashland Provide Security Underway [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I MEF
    USS Ashland
    Logistics
    USMC
    15th MEU
    TF Ashland

