Sailors Aboard USS Ashland Provide Security Underway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2026) - U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Saleumxay Boutsamaly, assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), provides security aboard the ship while anchored along the California coast, Jan. 24, 2026. Task Force Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)