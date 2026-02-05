(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailors Aboard USS Ashland Provide Security Underway [Image 1 of 2]

    Sailors Aboard USS Ashland Provide Security Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2026) - U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Saleumxay Boutsamaly, assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), provides security during a certification exercise off the California coast, Jan. 24, 2026. Task Force Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 02:15
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    I MEF
    USS Ashland
    Logistics
    USMC
    15th MEU
    TF Ashland

