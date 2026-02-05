Sailors Aboard USS Ashland Provide Security Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2026) - U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Saleumxay Boutsamaly, assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), provides security during a certification exercise off the California coast, Jan. 24, 2026. Task Force Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 02:15
Photo ID:
|9515109
VIRIN:
|260124-M-FG738-2005
Resolution:
|6000x3368
Size:
|3.2 MB
Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
