    Palmetto Reach: Maintaining the Mission After Landing [Image 3 of 7]

    Palmetto Reach: Maintaining the Mission After Landing

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron attach engine exhaust covers and perform a post-flight inspection on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 21, 2026. After flying from Palau and Saipan, Airmen landed at JBER to start the next evolution of Palmetto Reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 22:31
    Photo ID: 9514902
    VIRIN: 260121-F-LH008-1127
    Resolution: 5723x2453
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Reach: Maintaining the Mission After Landing [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aircraft Maintenance
    14 AS
    437AW
    C-17
    Palmetto Reach

