Palmetto Reach: Maintaining the Mission After Landing

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift wing board a crew transit bus during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 21, 2026. After flying from Palau and Saipan, Airmen landed at JBER to start the next evolution of Palmetto Reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)