U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift wing board a crew transit bus during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 21, 2026. After flying from Palau and Saipan, Airmen landed at JBER to start the next evolution of Palmetto Reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 22:31
|Photo ID:
|9514901
|VIRIN:
|260121-F-LH008-1122
|Resolution:
|6048x2592
|Size:
|5.47 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Palmetto Reach: Maintaining the Mission After Landing [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Luke Hirsch