USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) hosts a reception at Ream Naval Base, Cambodia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. Samuel Paparo speaks during a reception aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) at Ream Naval Base, Cambodia, Jan. 26, 2026. Cincinnati is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)