    A Day in the Life: Financial Management Technician (36B) [Image 8 of 8]

    A Day in the Life: Financial Management Technician (36B)

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Cpl. Kim Sehyun serves as a financial management technician with the S8 section, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division. Kim manages Soldier travel through the Defense Travel System (DTS), creates travel authorizations for schools and conferences, reviews receipts and documentation for reimbursement, and monitors Government Travel Card (GTC) accounts to ensure proper financial accountability across the brigade. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Cpl. Kim Sehyun)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 20:44
    Photo ID: 9514845
    VIRIN: 260114-O-A1109-1177
    Resolution: 5167x3559
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day in the Life: Financial Management Technician (36B) [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

