A Day in the Life: Financial Management Technician (36B)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Cpl. Kim Sehyun serves as a financial management technician with the S8 section, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division. Kim manages Soldier travel through the Defense Travel System (DTS), creates travel authorizations for schools and conferences, reviews receipts and documentation for reimbursement, and monitors Government Travel Card (GTC) accounts to ensure proper financial accountability across the brigade. (U.S. Army photo by KPfc. JungHwan Yoon)