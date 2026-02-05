(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Asheville (SSN 758) and USS Annapolis (SSN 760) conduct photo exercise (PHOTOEX)

    USS Asheville (SSN 758) and USS Annapolis (SSN 760) conduct photo exercise (PHOTOEX)

    GUAM

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Lt. James Caliva 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    251217-N-QR679-1025 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 17, 2025) - Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) steams forward off the coast of Guam during a photo exercise, Dec. 17, 2025. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Annapolis is one of five fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines serve as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Asheville (SSN 758) and USS Annapolis (SSN 760) conduct photo exercise (PHOTOEX) [Image 31 of 31], by LT James Caliva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Asheville (SSN 758)
    PacificSubs
    Guam

