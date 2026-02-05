USS Asheville (SSN 758) and USS Annapolis (SSN 760) conduct photo exercise (PHOTOEX)

251217-N-QR679-1021 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 17, 2025) - Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) steams forward off the coast of Guam during a photo exercise, Dec. 17, 2025. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Annapolis is one of five fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines serve as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)
|12.16.2025
|02.09.2026 20:37
|9514835
|251217-N-QR679-1021
|7386x4926
|10.16 MB
|GU
|11
|4
