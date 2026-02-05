Captains Call Onboard the USS Green Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. Aaron DeMeyer, Commanding Officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), right, addresses the crew during a Captains Call, onboard USS Green Bay in San Diego, January 30, 2026. USS Green Bay is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations and is in an availability period. Consisting of 400 Sailors and Officers and the capacity to embark up to 800 Marines, the USS Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of Amphibious Warfare and Humanitarian Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)