    Captains Call Onboard the USS Green Bay [Image 4 of 5]

    Captains Call Onboard the USS Green Bay

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Timewell 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    U.S. Navy Engineman Fireman Leon Ortega, right, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), recites the Sailor’s Creed during a Captain’s Call onboard USS Green Bay in San Diego, January 30, 2026. USS Green Bay is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations and is in an availability period. Consisting of 400 Sailors and Officers and the capacity to embark up to 800 Marines, the USS Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of Amphibious Warfare and Humanitarian Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 18:49
    VIRIN: 260130-N-DE539-1029
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Captains Call Onboard the USS Green Bay [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Alexander Timewell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Green Bay
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Pacific

