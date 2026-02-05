(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spears of Victory 26.1: Triple Nickel Pilot Portraits [Image 5 of 6]

    Spears of Victory 26.1: Triple Nickel Pilot Portraits

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Moody 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Will “Beacon” Haunstein, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16 fighter pilot, poses for a portrait during Exercise Spears of Victory 26.1 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 30, 2026. U.S. and partner crews validated tactics, techniques and procedures that unified airpower and deepened long-standing security partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 16:47
    Photo ID: 9514439
    VIRIN: 260130-F-GC829-1014
    Resolution: 4955x7433
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spears of Victory 26.1: Triple Nickel Pilot Portraits [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Tyler Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    Triple Nickel
    555th EFS
    378th AEW
    Spears of Victory
    CENTCOM

