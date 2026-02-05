Spears of Victory 26.1: Triple Nickel Pilot Portraits

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Melaine “Halo” Valentin, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16 fighter pilot, poses for a portrait during Exercise Spears of Victory 26.1 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 28, 2026. U.S. and partner crews validated tactics, techniques and procedures that unified airpower and deepened long-standing security partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)