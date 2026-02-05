NMRTC Rota Showcases Warfighter Medical Support During Leadership Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251223-N-FT324-5928. NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 23, 2025) -- U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Fleet Master Chief Christopher King, left, engages with Sailors during a tour of emergency medical response capabilities at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota Dec. 23, 2025. The visit included a review of ambulance operations and medical support functions that enable timely care and sustain warfighter readiness for tenant commands, transient units, and forward-deployed naval forces.



NMRTC Rota serves as a force multiplier in Navy Medicine’s strategic global medical support mission throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East while also supporting operational readiness and maintaining a strategic repository of expertise at Naval Hospital Rota on the Iberian Peninsula.



For 250 years, Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly trained military and civilian healthcare professionals – has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ahmi Atsina)