NMRTC Rota Showcases Warfighter Medical Support During Leadership Visit

251223-N-FT324-2747. NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 23, 2025) - U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Fleet Master Chief Christopher King, third from right, meets with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota leadership during a visit , Dec. 23, 2025. These operations and capabilities sustain warfighter readiness for tenant commands, transient units, and forward-deployed naval forces.



NMRTC Rota serves as a force multiplier in Navy Medicine’s strategic global medical support mission throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East while also supporting operational readiness and maintaining a strategic repository of expertise at Naval Hospital Rota on the Iberian Peninsula.



For 250 years, Navy Medicine–represented by more than 44,000 highly trained military and civilian healthcare professionals–has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ahmi Atsina)