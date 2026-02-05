(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NMRTC Rota Showcases Warfighter Medical Support During Leadership Visit [Image 1 of 3]

    NMRTC Rota Showcases Warfighter Medical Support During Leadership Visit

    ROTA, SPAIN

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota (NMRTC-Rota)

    251223-N-FT324-2747. NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 23, 2025) - U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Fleet Master Chief Christopher King, third from right, meets with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota leadership during a visit , Dec. 23, 2025. These operations and capabilities sustain warfighter readiness for tenant commands, transient units, and forward-deployed naval forces.

    NMRTC Rota serves as a force multiplier in Navy Medicine’s strategic global medical support mission throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East while also supporting operational readiness and maintaining a strategic repository of expertise at Naval Hospital Rota on the Iberian Peninsula.

    For 250 years, Navy Medicine–represented by more than 44,000 highly trained military and civilian healthcare professionals–has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ahmi Atsina)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 13:38
    Photo ID: 9513928
    VIRIN: 251223-N-FT324-2747
    Resolution: 1430x956
    Size: 379.28 KB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    This work, NMRTC Rota Showcases Warfighter Medical Support During Leadership Visit [Image 3 of 3], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

