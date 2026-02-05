Pa. National Guard Soldiers, families participate in a Yellow Ribbon pre-deployment event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers, from the 131st Transportation Company, and their families participate in a Yellow Ribbon pre-deployment event at the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel Feb. 8. The unit will deploy to Europe soon to support Operation Atlantic Resolve and will be moving critical equipment and supplies throughout the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operation. Yellow Ribbon pre-deployment events focus on providing Soldiers and their families with education and information to ensure unit readiness. They help ensure families, employers, and the affected communities are prepared for the rigors of deployment and the challenges of family separation, and ensure Soldiers and families have resources and information throughout deployment and reintegration phase. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)