(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pa. National Guard Soldiers, families participate in a Yellow Ribbon pre-deployment event [Image 7 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers, families participate in a Yellow Ribbon pre-deployment event

    HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2026

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers, from the 131st Transportation Company, and their families participate in a Yellow Ribbon pre-deployment event at the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel Feb. 8. The unit will deploy to Europe soon to support Operation Atlantic Resolve and will be moving critical equipment and supplies throughout the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operation. Yellow Ribbon pre-deployment events focus on providing Soldiers and their families with education and information to ensure unit readiness. They help ensure families, employers, and the affected communities are prepared for the rigors of deployment and the challenges of family separation, and ensure Soldiers and families have resources and information throughout deployment and reintegration phase. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 13:39
    Photo ID: 9513872
    VIRIN: 260208-Z-CQ783-1027
    Resolution: 4959x2948
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pa. National Guard Soldiers, families participate in a Yellow Ribbon pre-deployment event [Image 12 of 12], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pa. National Guard Soldiers, families participate in a Yellow Ribbon pre-deployment event
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers, families participate in a Yellow Ribbon pre-deployment event
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers, families participate in a Yellow Ribbon pre-deployment event
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers, families participate in a Yellow Ribbon pre-deployment event
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers, families participate in a Yellow Ribbon pre-deployment event
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers, families participate in a Yellow Ribbon pre-deployment event
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers, families participate in a Yellow Ribbon pre-deployment event
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers, families participate in a Yellow Ribbon pre-deployment event
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers, families participate in a Yellow Ribbon pre-deployment event
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers, families participate in a Yellow Ribbon pre-deployment event
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers, families participate in a Yellow Ribbon pre-deployment event
    Pa. National Guard Soldiers, families participate in a Yellow Ribbon pre-deployment event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    131st Transportation Company
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa
    families
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Yellow Ribbon pre-deployment event

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery