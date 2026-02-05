CSAF and CMSAF join University's PCTT panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach speaks as Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe stands on stage with him during an address to Colonels and Chief Master Sergeants at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 29, 2026. This visit marked a significant milestone, as it was the first time the CSAF and CMSAF have participated in the Pre-Command Team Training course offered by the Ira C. Eaker Center for Professional Development, sharing key insights with future command teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)