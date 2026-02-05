CSAF and CMSAF join Air University’s PCTT panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe speaks during a panel at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 29, 2026. During their visit here, Wolfe and Air Force Chief of Staff

Gen. Ken Wilsbach discussed observing emerging threats to assets and infrastructure alongside Allies and partners, and applying lessons learned in real-time to fortify collective defenses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)