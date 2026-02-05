(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CSAF and CMSAF join Air University’s PCTT panel [Image 7 of 9]

    CSAF and CMSAF join Air University’s PCTT panel

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe speaks during a panel at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 29, 2026. During their visit here, Wolfe and Air Force Chief of Staff
    Gen. Ken Wilsbach discussed observing emerging threats to assets and infrastructure alongside Allies and partners, and applying lessons learned in real-time to fortify collective defenses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 11:43
    Photo ID: 9513624
    VIRIN: 260129-F-IW492-1932
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.26 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF and CMSAF join Air University’s PCTT panel [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maxwell AFB
    Air University
    42d ABW
    CSAF
    CMSAF
    PVTT

