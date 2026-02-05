11th Annual Youth Art Show at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (January 30, 2026) Selected entries to the 11th annual Youth Art Show are on display at the Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Youth Center. The annual art show allowed military affiliated youth contestants to enter the art show and compete for various prizes. Members from the installation’s military and civilian leadership submitted votes for winning entries in a variety of categories.

Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Youth Center is a mission essential, school age facility based program that provides child care services during the school year. It also provides before and after school care, and is affiliated with the Boys and Girls club. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).