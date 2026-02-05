(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th Annual Youth Art Show at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 13 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    11th Annual Youth Art Show at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (January 30, 2026) Selected entries to the 11th annual Youth Art Show are on display at the Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Youth Center. The annual art show allowed military affiliated youth contestants to enter the art show and compete for various prizes. Members from the installation’s military and civilian leadership submitted votes for winning entries in a variety of categories.
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Youth Center is a mission essential, school age facility based program that provides child care services during the school year. It also provides before and after school care, and is affiliated with the Boys and Girls club. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 11:47
    Photo ID: 9513626
    VIRIN: 260130-N-TG517-8677
    Resolution: 5300x3490
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Annual Youth Art Show at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 16 of 16], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th Annual Youth Art Show at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    11th Annual Youth Art Show at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    11th Annual Youth Art Show at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    11th Annual Youth Art Show at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    11th Annual Youth Art Show at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    11th Annual Youth Art Show at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    11th Annual Youth Art Show at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    11th Annual Youth Art Show at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    11th Annual Youth Art Show at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    11th Annual Youth Art Show at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    11th Annual Youth Art Show at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    11th Annual Youth Art Show at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    11th Annual Youth Art Show at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    11th Annual Youth Art Show at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    11th Annual Youth Art Show at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    11th Annual Youth Art Show at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    art show
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Boys and Girls Clubs of America
    Child and Youth Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery