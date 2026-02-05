Powering the next generation of STEM – one mission at a time.

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Courtney Landsberger 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Faculty members from Oklahoma State University tour the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 30, 2026. The familiarization visit highlighted the KC-46 Pegasus programmed depot maintenance and modification mission. It also included a tour through 8.4 million square feet of industrial space, showcasing how Team Tinker supports global readiness while helping inspire the next generation of STEM professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 10:01
    VIRIN: 260130-F-QT818-1002
    Location: US
