From Backpacks to Bird’s-Eye: Drones Transforming EOD at Hurlburt Field

Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams are integrating small, portable drones to gain a faster and safer view of potential explosive threats, a task previously handled by slower ground robots. This shift enhances mission readiness and safety by allowing Airmen to assess hazards from a distance with real-time, high-fidelity imagery, keeping them out of harm's way.