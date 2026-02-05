(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Backpacks to Bird’s-Eye: Drones Transforming EOD at Hurlburt Field [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    From Backpacks to Bird’s-Eye: Drones Transforming EOD at Hurlburt Field

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Alexandra Broughton 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams are integrating small, portable drones to gain a faster and safer view of potential explosive threats, a task previously handled by slower ground robots. This shift enhances mission readiness and safety by allowing Airmen to assess hazards from a distance with real-time, high-fidelity imagery, keeping them out of harm's way.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 09:58
    Photo ID: 9513421
    VIRIN: 251105-O-FN095-5348
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 6.4 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Backpacks to Bird’s-Eye: Drones Transforming EOD at Hurlburt Field [Image 6 of 6], by Alexandra Broughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Backpacks to Bird’s-Eye: Drones Transforming EOD at Hurlburt Field
    From Backpacks to Bird’s-Eye: Drones Transforming EOD at Hurlburt Field
    From Backpacks to Bird’s-Eye: Drones Transforming EOD at Hurlburt Field
    From Backpacks to Bird’s-Eye: Drones Transforming EOD at Hurlburt Field
    From Backpacks to Bird’s-Eye: Drones Transforming EOD at Hurlburt Field
    From Backpacks to Bird’s-Eye: Drones Transforming EOD at Hurlburt Field

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Backpacks to Bird’s-Eye: Drones Transforming EOD at Hurlburt Field

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    drones
    1 SOW
    EOD
    Hurlburt Field
    Drone and Robotics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery