Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams are integrating small, portable drones to gain a faster and safer view of potential explosive threats, a task previously handled by slower ground robots. This shift enhances mission readiness and safety by allowing Airmen to assess hazards from a distance with real-time, high-fidelity imagery, keeping them out of harm's way.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 09:58
|Photo ID:
|9513421
|VIRIN:
|251105-O-FN095-5348
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|6.4 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
From Backpacks to Bird’s-Eye: Drones Transforming EOD at Hurlburt Field
