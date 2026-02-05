KFOR 36 Task Force Aviation Transfer of Authority

The commander of Kosovo Forces Regional Command-East (KFOR RC-E), U.S. Army Col. Jonathan Lloyd, presided over the ceremony for the transfer of authority of KFOR RC-E’s Aviation Task Force at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 6, 2026. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brian Snook, the outgoing commander of Task Force Griffin from Michigan Army National Guard, handed over the command of Task Force Aviation to the incoming commander of Task Force Blackjack from Colorado Army National Guard, Lt. Col. Ronald Bryant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)
